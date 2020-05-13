Manly Aquatic Center will not open for 2020

MANLY, Iowa – While others are preparing to reopen, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the closure of the Manly Aquatic Center for the summer of 2020.

Mayor Regan Banks says the threat of COVID-19 to staff and the community is too great, even though it was a tough decision for the City Council.

“Our decision was unanimous to close,” says Banks. “We hope next year 2021 season will be a great year to dream about. Always, remember in life safety is #1. Stay healthy and be safe.”