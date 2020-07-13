Mankato woman to stand trial over death of her son

MANKATO, Minn. – A mother is scheduled to stand trial for the murder of her 16-month-old son.

Chelsea Rae Olinger, 27 of Mankato, is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and malicious punishment of a child. She was arrested in February after bringing her child to the hospital and reportedly claiming he fell down a flight of stair. The boy was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where a doctor told investigators the injuries were not consistent with a fall down stairs but were what you would see with non-accidental trauma.

Court records indicate the child suffered a brain injury, compression fractures of two vertebrae, seven broken ribs, a laceration of the liver, and numerous bruises.

Olinger is now set to stand trial beginning November 12. The trial is scheduled to last seven days.

Olinger remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on $1 million bond.