Mankato woman now charged with murder after son dies

Chelsea Olinger
Chelsea Olinger

Initially accused of abusing him.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 7:18 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Mankato woman accused of physically abusing her young son with murder after the boy died.

The Blue Earth County Attorney says charges against 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger were amended to include second- and third-degree murder and malicious punishment of a child. Olinger initially was charged with felony assault after she brought her unresponsive 16-month-old child to a hospital.

Tests indicated the boy had no brain activity. He died Feb. 12. A preliminary autopsy report listed the cause of death as “complications of multiple blunt force injuries.”

Olinger remains jailed with bail set at $1 million.

