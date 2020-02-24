Mankato woman now charged with murder after son dies

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Mankato woman accused of physically abusing her young son with murder after the boy died.
The Blue Earth County Attorney says charges against 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger were amended to include second- and third-degree murder and malicious punishment of a child. Olinger initially was charged with felony assault after she brought her unresponsive 16-month-old child to a hospital.
Tests indicated the boy had no brain activity. He died Feb. 12. A preliminary autopsy report listed the cause of death as “complications of multiple blunt force injuries.”
Olinger remains jailed with bail set at $1 million.
