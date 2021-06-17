Mankato woman injured in Freeborn County crash

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County Thursday morning sends one person to the hospital.

It happened around 9:18 am at mile marker 11 on Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Taylor Elizabeth Lawson, 26 of Mankato, was driving north when he lost control and hit the guardrail. Lawson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of what is described as a non-life threatening injury.

Two passengers in Lawson’s vehicle were not hurt.

The Albert Lea Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.