Mankato man sentenced for stolen truck, DWI in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Mankato man is sentenced for stealing a truck and driving while on drugs.

Trevor Michael Allen, 24 of Mankato, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony theft and DWI. He was arrested June 22, 2020, following a report of a pickup truck being stolen from the Baymont Hotel in Rochester.

Police say Allen was seen talking to his reflection in a gas station parking lot. When officers found him, they say Allen seemed to be under the influence of drugs and their investigation led them to find the stolen truck.

Allen has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for time served, and five years of supervised probation.