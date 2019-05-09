Mankato man sentenced for ramming Austin woman's vehicle

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mankato man is sentenced for smashing into another driver on the road.

Joshua William Clark, 43, was arrested in March 2018 after a woman said Clark rammed her vehicle twice while she was driving to her home in Austin. The woman’s family says Clark then knocked on the door of their home, asking for help after his van got stuck in a ditch.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says a breath test found Clark had a blood alcohol content of .258 when he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty in December 2018 to criminal vehicular operation and DWI. Clark was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and must pay $1,389.17 in restitution