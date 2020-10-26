Mankato man pleads not guilty in Rochester truck theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after unusual behavior at a gas station is pleading not guilty to truck theft and DWI.

Trevor Michael Allen, 23 of Mankato, was arrested on June 22 following a 2015 Chevy Silverado being stolen from the Baymont Hotel on S. Broadway Avenue. Rochester police say they got a report of Allen at a Kwik Trip talking to his reflection in a gas station parking lot.

Officers say Allen appeared to be under the influence of drugs and finding him led to the recovery of the stolen truck.

No trial date has been set in Allen’s case.