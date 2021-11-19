Mankato man pleads guilty to Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Damion James Overturff, 21 of Mankato, pleaded guilty Friday to criminal vehicular operation – substantial bodily harm. His sentencing is set for January 24, 2022.

Law enforcement says Overturff was driving north on 13th Avenue in Rochester just after 1 am on February 19 when he crashed into an unoccupied pickup truck. The collision pushed the truck into a tree.

An 18-year-old female passenger in Overturff’s vehicle was injured and taken to St. Marys Hospital.