Mankato man killed in overnight collision

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision overnight has killed one person in south-central Minnesota.

The State Patrol says Steven Lee Roemhildt, 54 of Mankato, was driving west on Highway 60 in Le Sueur County and Jacob Edward Smith, 21 of Lakevill, was eastbound when they crashed around 12:30 am Sunday near mile marker 122.

The State Patrol says Roemhildt died in the collision and Smith was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Police Department, Madison Lake police and fire, Elysian fire, and Mayo ambulance all assisted at the scene.