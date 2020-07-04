Mankato man arrested after high-speed chase

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A Mankato man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase has been charged.

The Mankato Free Press reports that 39-year-old Jordan Christopher Knutson was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in Blue Earth County District Court on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, a Mankato police officer saw Knutson speeding on Wednesday and tried to pull him over. Knutson fled through the city, running red lights and reaching speeds of 100 mph to 125 mph at times. The chase ended when Knutson finally hit police spike strips and his tires deflated.