Clear

Mankato driver in deadly Friday night crash

Happened in Sibley County.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 10:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. – There was a fatal truck/SUV collision in central Minnesota involving a Mankato man.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Highway 169 and County Road 8. Luis Eriberto Tamay Lema, 40 of St. Louis Park, was driving north in a Kenworth truck when a Ford Explorer entered the northbound lanes of Highway 169 going the wrong way from the County Road 8 exit ramp.

Lema suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center. The name of the SUV driver, a 65-year-old man from Mankato, has not been released. The State Patrol says this fatal crash involved someone not wearing their seat belt.

Le Sueur fire and police, the sheriff’s offices in Sibley and Henry counties, Ridgeview Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events