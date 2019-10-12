Mankato driver in deadly Friday night crash

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. – There was a fatal truck/SUV collision in central Minnesota involving a Mankato man.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Highway 169 and County Road 8. Luis Eriberto Tamay Lema, 40 of St. Louis Park, was driving north in a Kenworth truck when a Ford Explorer entered the northbound lanes of Highway 169 going the wrong way from the County Road 8 exit ramp.

Lema suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center. The name of the SUV driver, a 65-year-old man from Mankato, has not been released. The State Patrol says this fatal crash involved someone not wearing their seat belt.

Le Sueur fire and police, the sheriff’s offices in Sibley and Henry counties, Ridgeview Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted at the scene.