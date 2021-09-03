Manhunt underway in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout.

Deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle at a public fishing access on 133rd Avenue and a male subject ran away and they approached. The Sheriff’s Office says the subject fled into a very secluded and wooded area in Glenwood Township near the Trout Run State Fishing Access.

Authorities describe him as a white male wearing blue jeans, a dark colored t-shirt, and a baseball cap.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the public should not try to approach the subject and instead call 911 if they see him or have a tip on his location. People in the area are being asked to lock their doors and vehicles and make sure they keys are out of their vehicles.

Another subject involved in this incident has been taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, and Winneshiek County Emergency Management along with the assistance of the Decorah Volunteer Fire Department are aggressively searching for the missing subject with assistance of drone imagining and K9 tracking.