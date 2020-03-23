Clear
Managing your money during the coronavirus pandemic

Morgan Stanely Wealth Management says it’s normal to feel anxious in stressful times but it becomes more important to not overreact and cause permanent damage to your financial planning.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you’re concerned with your financial health, along with your physical during the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone.

While many people are staying home more, which means less money spent on events, travel and restaurants many people may still have questions about their investments.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Rochester says it’s normal to feel anxious in stressful times but it becomes more important to not overreact and cause permanent damage to your financial planning.

Managing director David Olson explained, “It's always been true that adherence to discipline strategy and the process because that's really all you can control, is the key. I've not seen people enhance their outcomes typically by falling into disruptive markets like this.”

The company also said it’s important to review your financial plan and make sure to stick to your specific goal and objectives during this uncertain time.

