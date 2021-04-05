Managing the Rochester geese problem

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've ever been to the Med City or live there, you might now about the lore of the Rochester geese. The problem has gotten so bad that Rochester Parks and Recreation is working with community volunteers and a wildlife management contractor to manage the population.

Hundreds of geese flocked Silver Lake Park Monday afternoon, relaxing by the water or feeding on bread dropped by residents. The abundance of the birds in the area has led to a bigger problem -- goose poop, which can spread harmful bacteria in the area.

Med City resident Chandra Filoteo said she thinks it's good for the city to manage the population.

I think that's a good idea, I feel like they've almost kind of done that already," she said. "It seems like five years ago there was a lot more geese than there was before."

This isn't the first time the city has tried to deal with the overpopulation of our feathered friends. A vegetation buffer was built at Silver Lake Park in 2007, making the area less habitable for geese.

Parks and Recreation is slated to start egg addling, or removing them from their nests, in late spring.