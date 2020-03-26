Managing mental health during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we all go through the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, some of us may feel lonely, stressed, anxious, or even depressed.

KIMT News 3 spoke with psychologist Dr. Craig Sawchuk over the phone about ways we can manage our mental health.

Many are worried about the future, the uknown, and what we can't control. Dr. Sawchuk says it's natural for our brains to react like this, but there are ways we can center ourselves. "We have to remind ourselves the difference between where we're currently at right now like you in this moment versus what is the future the anxiety may be painting for you," he says.

If you have a thought you can't get rid of, he recommends writing it down.

While practicing social distancing, it's easy to feel lonely and cut off from others. Sawchuk recommends a few things, like keeping a routine and getting in contact with friends and family over the phone or video chat. He suggests checking in on people who may be particularly isolated, such as the elderly. "Giving them phone calls or if they're hooked up to skype or facetime, to be able to have that contact where they can see folks," says Dr. Sawchuk.

Humans are naturally social and the therapeutic value of that is important, do Dr. Sawchuk recommends finding creative ways to still make those social connections.