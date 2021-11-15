Managing holiday stress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 70 percent of people say they're stressed around this time of year, according to the American Institute of Stress.

Clinical Director of Family Service Rochester Ashleigh Dowis said the first step to dealing with these stressors is to normalize someone's response to stress. Recognize your triggers to stress so you are able to set boundaries for yourself.

Dowis said learning to say "no" allows us to have more control over how we spend our time and emotional energy.

"If I was to walk through those steps, I'd help folks recognize what the triggers to their stress are," said Dowis. "What are the demands or pressures they are experiencing? Help them create a realistic plan to move through those - which might be creating a budget."

For holiday budgeting, Bank of America recommends price checking with your phone and considering crafting homemade gifts.

Through all the holiday stress, Dowis reminds us that we are not alone in these feelings.

"Making sure that there are routines that you're keeping, and really giving yourself some grace and honoring that during this adjustment you might be feeling a little bit differently and that's okay," said Dowis. "And keeping in the back of your mind that it's going to get better. The sun is going to continue to come out."