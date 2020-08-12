Manager named for Olmsted County diversity outreach team

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A program manager has been named for Olmsted County’s new Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach Team.

Nikki Niles will start the job on August 17 overseeing the Olmsted County Pretrial Services Team, community outreach workers on the Law Enforcement Liaison Team, and children of incarcerated parents.

“I applied for this position because I believe in the importance of the work that will come from the Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach Team,” says Niles. “Across our system, specifically the criminal justice system, there are a vast number of communities disproportionately represented, and often it’s due to lack of resources and the ‘criminalization’ of behaviors. I am looking forward to building a strong program and offering the citizens of this community, especially the disparate communities, resources that are in alignment with diversity and equity.”

Niles started working for Olmsted County in April 2012 as a probation officer.

“We are very excited to have Nikki on board in this new role and to begin moving forward with expansion of this new program,” says Director of Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections Travis Gransee. “Nikki brings a wealth of experience to this position. She has experience developing programs that create change within the system. Nikki is a tireless advocate and has a great deal of passion for ensuring we are offering the best possible service to the clients and communities we serve. Her unique blend of law enforcement experience paired with the behavioral health experience in Community Corrections provides a very solid foundation for her to lead this expanded initiative in our community.”

Olmsted County commissioners voted on July 7 to create the new Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach Team.

“We in law enforcement have been looking forward to the possibilities this new team may provide – especially the expansion of the program to provide more availability for on-scene mental health support to our deputies and officers,” says Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. “This will be critical for the increasing number of calls we receive for persons in crisis.”