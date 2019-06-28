Clear
Man without valid license arrested for driving a tractor to NE Iowa court hearing

Deputies say he had made the nearly 15-mile trip for a court appearance, but did not have a valid driver's license, which has been suspended for nonpayment of child support.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:51 AM

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa man has been arrested for having no license and driving to a court hearing — on his tractor.

Television station KCRG reports that 54-year-old Jeffery Johanningmeier, of Wadena, was stopped Wednesday by deputies when he pulled up to the Fayette County Courthouse on his John Deere tractor. Deputies say he had made the nearly 15-mile (24.14-kilometer) trip for a court appearance, but did not have a valid driver's license, which has been suspended for nonpayment of child support.

Johanningmeier was arrested and later released.

A phone number for Johanningmeier could not be found Thursday, and no attorney appears for him in online court records.

