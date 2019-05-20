Man, 64, facing multiple charges after being stopped near Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man with several OWI charges is accused of committing many crimes after being stopped for speeding on a motorcycle.

Duane Whiting, 64, of Genoa, Wisconsin, is facing charges for felony OWI, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, no insurance, no driver’s license and speeding after being stopped Sunday afternoon on Highway 65 and 220th St.

Along with showing signs of impairment, law enforcement said Whiting was in possession of Tizanidine, which didn’t belong to him.