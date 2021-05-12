Mason City man with history of OWI convictions accused of leaving scene of accident, later found with .351 BAC

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man with five previous OWI convictions and a sixth case pending was arrested Tuesday after leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.

McKinley Dudley, Jr., 62, of Mason City, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Jackson Ave. where Dudley was found walking around a car he had abandoned after a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day.

Dudley was arrested with a blood-alcohol level of .351.

He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, open container, failure to stop in an assured and clear distance, failure to provide proof of insurance and public intoxication.

Dudley is set to go to trial for his sixth OWI case in June.