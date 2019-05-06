Man who yelled 'Dad!' at Trump rally is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who disrupted President Trump’s rally at the Mayo Civic Center is sentenced.
Samuel Thomas Spadino, 37 of Hudson, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Authorities say he repeatedly screamed “dad” during the event on October 4, 2018, and then began fighting with the President’s security team when they asked him to leave.
Spadino was given a stay of adjudication Monday and one year of unsupervised monitoring. He must also pay a $300 fine. If he successfully completes that sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.
