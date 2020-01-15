Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Man who went missing in northeast Iowa is found

Police asked for public's help to find him on January 11.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A man who went missing in Chickasaw County has been found.

The New Hampton Police Department says Austin Stone, 22, has been located and is safe.

Stone, who is autistic, was reported missing on January 11 and was last seen around 4 am.

Police announced he had been found on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -20°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -19°
Rochester
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -23°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Northwood-Kensett

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

DMC Clean Energy Initiative

Image

Farmers Buying Decades-Old Tractors

Image

Protecting Rochester's Trees

Image

2020 MN Legislative Preview

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour - Northwood-Kensett

Image

Restoring a treasured memento

Image

Warming Center

Image

Legislative Agendas

Community Events