Man who went missing in northeast Iowa is found

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A man who went missing in Chickasaw County has been found.
The New Hampton Police Department says Austin Stone, 22, has been located and is safe.
Stone, who is autistic, was reported missing on January 11 and was last seen around 4 am.
Police announced he had been found on Wednesday.
