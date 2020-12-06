Man who was found guilty of Cerro Gordo County murder dies due to COVID

A man found guilty of murder in Cerro Gordo County and began a 50-year sentence in 2018 has died.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Larry Whaley, 64, died Saturday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

"Larry Donell Whaley was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions," authorities said.

He was an inmate at the state penitentiary in Anamosa.

Whaley was found guilty of killing Samantha Teeter, 19, in December of 2016.

During sentencing, Whaley said he didn’t mean to kill Teeter, and that she was “like a grandchild" to him.

“Once again I'm sorry for what happened I did grieve, I begged to get on the stand but they wouldn't allow me to, because I wanted you to know that,” Whaley said.

Whaley was originally accused of first-degree murder in the December 2, 2016, shooting of Teeter in Mason City. He was later found guilty of second-degree murder.

County attorney Carlyle Dalen said to the jury during the trial that Whaley “shot through his closed apartment door at another person, he used a gun because he meant business."

The Anamosa State Penitentiary had a significant coronavirus outbreak this fall.