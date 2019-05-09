Man who used Snapchat app before Freeborn Co. sex assault is sentenced

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of using a locator app to find and sexually assault a teenage girl is sentenced.

Matthew Jason Grinnell, 23 of Cottage Grove, was arrested on April 19, 2018, after a 15-year-old girl told Albert Lea police she had been assaulted. The girl says she got an online message from Grinnell claiming to be roughly the same age as her, then he used a location finding feature on Snapchat to come to her home. The girl told police she got into Grinnell’s vehicle and he drove to a parking lot where he sexually assaulted her.

Grinnell pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and has been sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation. He must also pay $7,325 in restitution.