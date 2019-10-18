Clear
Man who threatened women for sex is sentenced a fourth time

Jail time added onto a prison sentence.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEVADA, Iowa - It's more time behind bars for a former Mason City man who threatened women to get sex.

Christian Albert Gossweiler, 19 of Coralville, has been sentenced to 30 days in the Story County Jail, with credit for time served, for pleading guilty to 3rd degree harassment. That sentence will be served after Gossweiler does five years in prison for extortion in Scott and Black Hawk counties.

Gossweiler admitted in all three cases to threatening women that he would post nude photos of them online unless they had sex with him. He got probation for the same crime involving an ISU student in January 2018.

