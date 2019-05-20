Clear

Man who sought sex for money at Rochester park loses his appeal

Two woman reported being approached by the man in June 2016.

Posted: May. 20, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals is rejecting the arguments of a Rochester man convicted of asking a woman to have sex for money.

Murtada Ahmed Abdelrahim, 34, was found guilty of patronage of prostitution in a public place after a two day trial. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, ordered to pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service, and had to pay a $750 prostitution penalty assessment.

Rochester police say two women reported encountering Abdelrahim in or near Soldiers Field Park on June 20, 2016, and that he indicated he wanted to pay them for sex. Police say both women immediately reported the incidents and Abdelrahim was arrested in August 2016.

Abdelrahim appealed his conviction, claiming the evidence did not support his guilty verdict and that the testimony of the second woman should not have been admitted at trial since he was only being charged with soliciting the first woman for sex.

The Court of Appeals ruled against Abdelrahim Monday, stating the “only reasonable interpretation” of the evidence was he was guilty, therefore the testimony of the second woman could not have significantly affected the jury’s verdict.

