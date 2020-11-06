Man who shot Arik Matson is sentenced to 35 years in prison

WASECA, Minn. – The man who shot Arik Matson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, 38 of Waseca, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of 1st degree attempted murder. He’s been given credit for 306 days already served and ordered to pay $457,618.23 in restitution.



Police officers were called to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Waseca on January 6 to check on a suspicious person with a flashlight in area backyards. Officers said they came into contact with Janovsky on a back balcony. Janovsky reportedly climbed onto the roof of an attached garage as police surrounded the house.

Janovsky shot at Police Officer Arik Matson, striking him in the head, and then fired at two more officers before being hit by police gunfire. Officers found a black handgun near Janovsky after the incident.

Matson underwent reconstruction surgery and rehabilitation and returned home in October.