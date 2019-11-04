ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who claimed he was dealing drugs to pay his child support is sentenced to probation.
Joshua James Mourning, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession in August. Authorities say Mourning was stopped for an active warrant on July 27 in Marion Township and was found with 34.68 grams of methamphetamine.
He was sentenced Monday to 25 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.
Related Content
- Man who said he was dealing drugs to pay child support is sentenced
- Crystal Lake man sentenced for dealing drugs
- Winneshiek County man sentenced for drug dealing
- California man sentenced for North Iowa drug dealing
- Man finally sentenced for 2016 drug deal gone bad
- Sheriff: SE Minnesota man claims he was selling meth to pay off child support
- Osage man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Britt man sentenced for child pornography
- Child porn sentence for Eyota man
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
Scroll for more content...