Man who said he was dealing drugs to pay child support is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who claimed he was dealing drugs to pay his child support is sentenced to probation.

Joshua James Mourning, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession in August. Authorities say Mourning was stopped for an active warrant on July 27 in Marion Township and was found with 34.68 grams of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Monday to 25 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.