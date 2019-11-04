Clear
BREAKING NEWS Accidental ignition blamed for massive salvage yard fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man who said he was dealing drugs to pay child support is sentenced

Arrested in July on an outstanding warrant.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who claimed he was dealing drugs to pay his child support is sentenced to probation.

Joshua James Mourning, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession in August. Authorities say Mourning was stopped for an active warrant on July 27 in Marion Township and was found with 34.68 grams of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Monday to 25 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Too Many Animals in Rochester Homes

Image

Apartment Shooting Investigation

Image

Shooting in Rochester

Image

Mueller Running for Minnesota House

Image

Auto Fire

Image

Family Recovers After Fire

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week

Image

My Money: Helping kids with a financial crisis

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County fire destroys barn

Community Events