Man who pleaded guilty to assault now set for theft trial

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is now set to stand trial for two crimes after already pleading guilty to one.

Jeremy Ashley Winkel, 38 of Austin, is scheduled to stand trial on August 17 in Mower County District Court on two counts of motor vehicle theft. He’s accused of stealing a Shriner van and a roofing truck in August 2019.

Winkel previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for a July 2019 incident where police say he got into a fight with another man, tried to hit him with a wire trellis, then threatened to burn down an Austin apartment house. His sentencing for that is scheduled for May 1.