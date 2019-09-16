Clear
Man who let 12-year-old drive car that hit boy in NE Iowa is imprisoned

An Iowa father whose 12-year-old son struck a 4-year-old boy while driving the man's car has been sent to prison.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:14 AM

Black Hawk County District Court records say 34-year-old Jesse Azbill pleaded guilty Friday to child endangerment and aiding and abetting serious injury by auto. He was sentenced to seven years.

Black Hawk County District Court records say 34-year-old Jesse Azbill pleaded guilty Friday to child endangerment and aiding and abetting serious injury by auto. He was sentenced to seven years.

Police say Azbill had given his son permission to drive the vehicle, and Azbill was in it when the little boy was struck Aug. 6 while riding a bicycle in Waterloo. The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. His name hasn't been released.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Azbill told the court Friday that he was sorry and said: "I will never let a kid get behind the wheel again."

Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
