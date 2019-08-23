Man who killed former Iowa State golfer gets life sentence

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The man who killed a former Iowa State University golfer has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
A Story County judge pronounced the mandatory sentence Friday on 22-year-old Collin Richards. He'd pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder for the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police say Richards stabbed her while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond.
Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.
Barquin Arozamena was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.
A lawyer for her family told The Des Moines Register that relatives hope Richards' sentencing will let them attain some closure.
