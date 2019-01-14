Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man who fled traffic stop facing multiple felony charges in Olmsted County

Nicholas Hanson

A man is facing multiple felony charged after allegedly fleeing authorities after running a stop sign.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 10:09 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing multiple felony charged after allegedly fleeing authorities after running a stop sign.
Nicholas Hanson, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driver after revocation after an incident Saturday night.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driving westbound on 28th St. SE. The vehicle took off and made several evasive moves, according to authorities, before coming to a stop at the intersection of 39th Ave. and 21st St. SE.
Hanson was also found with suspected methamphetamine (1.84 grams).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events