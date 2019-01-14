Man who fled traffic stop facing multiple felony charges in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing multiple felony charged after allegedly fleeing authorities after running a stop sign.
Nicholas Hanson, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driver after revocation after an incident Saturday night.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driving westbound on 28th St. SE. The vehicle took off and made several evasive moves, according to authorities, before coming to a stop at the intersection of 39th Ave. and 21st St. SE.
Hanson was also found with suspected methamphetamine (1.84 grams).
