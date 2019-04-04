Man who fled from snow bank crash is pleading guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is pleading guilty in a winter chase.
Devante Demarco Jones, 24 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was arrested on February 27 after he sped away from a state trooper who tried to pull Jones over for illegal window tint. Authorities say Jones crashed into a snow bank and ran away, getting captured about six minutes later.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 29.
