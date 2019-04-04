Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man who fled from snow bank crash is pleading guilty

Rochester man arrested in February 27 after police chase.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is pleading guilty in a winter chase.

Devante Demarco Jones, 24 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was arrested on February 27 after he sped away from a state trooper who tried to pull Jones over for illegal window tint. Authorities say Jones crashed into a snow bank and ran away, getting captured about six minutes later.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 29.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa family thankful for quick work of law enforcement

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Community Events