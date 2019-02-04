Clear
Man who failed 40 drug tests loses appeal

Carl Franklin Carl Franklin

Olmsted County probation revoked after years of violations.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man sentenced to prison after failing 40 drug tests loses in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Carl Lee Franklin, 51 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2013 after Olmsted County law enforcement responding to a domestic violence call said they found heroin and cocaine in Franklin’s possession. He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced in March 2015 to a seven years and four months in prison. That sentence was suspended, however, and Franklin instead was given 20 years of supervised probation and allowed to participate in drug court.

After five separate violations for drug use and failure to contact his probation officer from October 2017 until March 2018, Franklin’s probation was finally revoked and he was ordered to serve his prison sentence. Franklin appealed, arguing that his serious health problems justified keeping him on probation. Court records say Franklin is HIV positive and has a colloid brain cyst.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected Franklin’s argument, noting that his drug use continued despite participating in seven treatment programs and failing dozens of drug tests, and affirmed his prison sentence.

