Man who escaped Rochester police takes plea deal over chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after escaping police because he left his ID behind has taken a plea deal.

Abdalla Abubakar Wallin, 41 of North Mankato, has pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer and fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Rochester police say they tried to pull Wallin over on September 2, 2019, but he drove away. Officers chased Wallin on Highway 52 and onto 19th Street before he abandoned his vehicle and got away on foot. Investigators say they found about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with Wallin’s credit cards, which were used to track him down.

Wallin has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must perform 50 hours of community work service. The prosecution of Wallin was delayed by the 2020 COVID pandemic.