Man who died while rock climbing in Colorado was from SE Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Minnesota man who died while rock climbing in Colorado.
Twenty-two-year-old Mitchel Halberg of Winona died of a head injury after falling while climbing in Poudre Canyon near Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday. The death was ruled an accident.
Halberg was a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. An obituary says he was president-elect of the university's rock climbing club and was celebrating the completion of his first year there with friends in Colorado.
