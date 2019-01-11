Clear
Man who 'didn't feel like going to jail' pleads guilty

Sentencing set for March.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a police chase and then again after a standoff with law enforcement is pleading guilty.

Carlos Antione Blair, 42 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to possession of a firearm as a felon. Charges of reckless driving, two counts of fleeing a peace officer, and driving after revocation will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on March 11.

Blair was arrested in April 2018 after a car chase in Olmsted County that reached speeds of 60 miles per hour. Authorities say Blair told them he fled because he “didn’t feel like going to jail.”

Blair was then arrested in June 2018 after he again sped away from a traffic stop and hid from Rochester police in an apartment. Officers entered after a several hour standoff and say they found a 9 millimeter handgun inside.

