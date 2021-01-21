Man who crashed into Red Wing restaurant is going to jail

RED WING, Minn. – A man who drunkenly crashed his vehicle into a restaurant has been sentenced.

Donovan Brady Plank, 28 of Red Wing, was ordered Thursday to spend 206 days in jail, followed by four years of supervised probation, and must pay $6,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine. Plank must also remain on alcohol monitoring until beginning his jail sentence.

Plank pleaded guilty in Goodhue County District Court to one count of DWI. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Red Wing police say Plank sped through town at 60 to 70 miles per hour on September 2, 2020, and eventually crashed into the northeast corner of Liberty’s restaurant on West 3rd Street. The restaurant was empty at the time.