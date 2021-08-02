Man who asked Rochester police for a favor pleads not guilty to drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is pleading not guilty to serious drug charges.

Keith Allen Butler, 38, is accused of second-degree sale of drugs and third-degree drug possession.

Butler was pulled over on March 18 for a broken license plate light. Rochester police say they learned there was an outstanding warrant for Butler out of Fillmore County for violating a protection order, so they arrested him and placed him in a squad car.

That’s when Butler allegedly asked an officer to retrieve Butler’s wallet and phone from his vehicle. Police say when he did, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in Butler’s vehicle and a search found 17 grams of methamphetamine, five THC gummies, and two digital scales.

No trial date has been set.