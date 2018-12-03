Man wanted on drug charges facing more legal problems

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wanted on drug charges has been arrested and now faces additional charges after being spotted by an Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say 30-year-old Robert Learmont was spotted driving a vehicle Saturday at 12:02 a.m. on 50th Ave. SE near Marion Rd.

After being stopped, authorities spotted in plain view a butane torch and a roach clip. A Rochester PD K9 was called in and 1.1 grams of methamphetamine along with meth pipes were located.

In addition to the warrant, Learmont is facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia charges and driving after revocation.