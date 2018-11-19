Clear

Man wanted in north Iowa, southern Minnesota taken into custody

Weston Zuehl

35-year-old accused of high-speed chase in Winnebago, Freeborn counties.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 1:48 PM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man known to elude authorities in north Iowa and southern Minnesota is in custody after being on the run for months.
Weston Zuehl, 35, was booked into the Mower County Jail early Monday morning. Zuehl had been wanted for eluding law enforcement in Freeborn County during a lengthy pursuit and search on Aug. 20.
According to court documents, Zuehl eluded law enforcement and nearly caused multiple crashes - including passing vehicles in a bike lane - before ditching the vehicle and running on foot.
Authorities say Zuehl had three active warrants for his arrest when he pulled into a driveway at 1319 Broadway S. and took off on foot. A perimeter was set up and a K-9 assisted in the search.
However, Zuehl was not located.
The Twin Cities Apprehension Team says Zuehl was taken into custody at a home in the 300 block of Locust St. in Lyle at around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities in Iowa said Zuehl was involved in a 2017 high-speed chase that began in Lake Mills and ended with a vehicle being found in a Minnesota cornfield. According to court records, Zuehl failed to appear in Winnebago County court in October for a hearing and a warrant was issued.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Clouds will stay over us with a chance for flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Image

Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

My Money - A bank vs. a credit union

Community Events