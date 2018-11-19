Man wanted in north Iowa, southern Minnesota taken into custody

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man known to elude authorities in north Iowa and southern Minnesota is in custody after being on the run for months.

Weston Zuehl, 35, was booked into the Mower County Jail early Monday morning. Zuehl had been wanted for eluding law enforcement in Freeborn County during a lengthy pursuit and search on Aug. 20.

According to court documents, Zuehl eluded law enforcement and nearly caused multiple crashes - including passing vehicles in a bike lane - before ditching the vehicle and running on foot.

Authorities say Zuehl had three active warrants for his arrest when he pulled into a driveway at 1319 Broadway S. and took off on foot. A perimeter was set up and a K-9 assisted in the search.

However, Zuehl was not located.

The Twin Cities Apprehension Team says Zuehl was taken into custody at a home in the 300 block of Locust St. in Lyle at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities in Iowa said Zuehl was involved in a 2017 high-speed chase that began in Lake Mills and ended with a vehicle being found in a Minnesota cornfield. According to court records, Zuehl failed to appear in Winnebago County court in October for a hearing and a warrant was issued.