Man wanted in connection to southern MN burglaries, vehicle thefts found hiding in trunk

Michael Price

A man wanted in connection to a pursuit and stealing vehicles was taken into custody after being found in the trunk of a vehicle.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 10:08 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 10:27 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man wanted in connection to a pursuit and stealing vehicles was taken into custody after being found in the trunk of a vehicle.
Michael Price, 30, of Byron, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft and fleeing in a motor vehicle in connection to multiple incidents Sunday morning.
Authorities say Price was located at the home of his girlfriend in the 200 block of 4th St. SW. in Byron thanks to information from informants.
Authorities say Price was seen when his girlfriend unlocked the door to the home before a perimeter was set up. Price was later found in the trunk of a car after surveillance video from a retail store helped identify Price as the suspect. Authorities say they found a store receipt from a retailer in a recovered Chevy Silverado that helped kick-start the investigation.
How it began:
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was monitoring traffic near the 3400 block of White Bridge Rd. NW in Oronoco Township at 9:10 a.m. Sunday when a red truck pulling a trailer was clocked going 82 in a 55-mile per hour zone.
After pulling into a farm, the vehicle went north on 18th Ave. near Lake Zumbro before ducking into another farm place before going southbound on 18th Ave., according to authorities.
The deputy followed the truck before it went across a bean field on 25th Ave. NW. The driver then fled on foot.
Around 30 minutes after the initial pursuit, a vehicle (a 2004 Saturn) was stolen out of a residential garage at 12000 Power Dam Rd. NW. The description matched the driver’s description from the truck pursuit. The Saturn was found in Wabasha County at 5:30 p.m. near the 59000 block of County Rd. 71.

