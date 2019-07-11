Clear

Man wanted in connection to Worth County pursuit taken into custody

An Albert Lea man wanted for eluding authorities has been jailed.

Jesse Delossantos, 47, is being held on $5,000 bond in the Worth County Jail.

Delossantos is accused of fleeing authorities on June 20 while going 91 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.

The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a structure connected to a garage in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Rd. Delossantos allegedly told a passenger to "get ready to run" before the crash.

Delossantos was seen running south and a passenger identified him and claimed he had been snorting and smoking methamphetamine prior to the incident.

Delossantos was apprehended in Minnesota and was picked up Wednesday from Freeborn County authorities.

Eluding, OWI, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, failure to provide aid/info after an accident, no insurance, driving on the wrong side of a highway and four other charges.

