Man wanted in connection to Rochester gun crimes arrested in Dodge Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who may be linked to gun crimes in recent months and years was taken into custody Monday in Dodge Co. as authorities try to piece his involvement in recent shootings.

Jervontia Allen, 26, was arrested for failing to appear in court due to crimes in 2017-18 and was found to be in possession of a gun that was involved in a June shooting at a Holiday gas station.

Allen was found to be in possession of a firearm during that incident and is prohibited from having guns.

He was supposed to appear in court Aug. 7 in connection to a shooting in 2018.

Allen was located in the 15000 block of 460th St. in Dodge County and was found to have a shot gun and a stolen glock pistol, which was fired during the 2018 shooting.