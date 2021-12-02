Man wanted in 2 SE Minnesota counties arrested after high-speed chase

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A man wanted for crimes out of Olmsted and Fillmore counties is in custody after a lengthy pursuit Wednesday night that ended with a police K-9 aiding in the arrest.

Keith Butler, 38, of St. Paul, was driving on 20th St. NE. in Stewartville just after 8 p.m. when a deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle, a 2001 Chevy Silverado, sped away and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour on Highway 63N. The vehicle eventually crashed into an oak tree and the driver tried to flee the truck but couldn't due to the topper on the truck coming off in the crash and blocking his way out.

A deputy retrieved his K-9 partner and Butler eventually complied. There were no signs of impairment and he was taken to St. Marys as a precaution.

He's facing charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, careless driving, speed greater than reasonable and an improper right turn. Butler had two felony warrants out of Olmsted and Fillmore counties.