Man wanted for litany of domestic charges taken into custody after Rochester foot pursuit

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began last Wednesday with an alleged hours-long domestic assault came to a conclusion Friday when a 33-year-old man was arrested after a foot chase.

Randy Rocha, 33, of Rochester, was wanted in connection to a domestic situation that occurred in Stewartville where a 29-year-old female was repeatedly assaulted, held at knife-point and had one of her teeth broken off.

Rocha’s vehicle was found Friday at 1618 Marion Rd. SE. before he was followed to a Casey’s gas station parking lot.

With officers on each side of the vehicle, police said Rocha pushed his way past a female officer and fled on foot.

During the pursuit, he was repeatedly reaching toward his waistband before he was Tased and taken into custody. The female police officer suffered a knee injury during the pursuit and was taken to St. Marys.

Meth and an airsoft pistol were found in the vehicle.

He is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault, multiple domestic assault crimes and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident Dec. 1.

He’s facing charges of felony drug possession, fleeing on foot and obstructing the legal process in connection to the pursuit.