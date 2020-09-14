Man wanted for crimes in Worth, Cerro Gordo counties taken into custody after running from authorities

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A man wanted on warrants out of Cerro Gordo and Worth counties was taken into custody over the weekend after he tried to run from authorities.

Joshua Reich, 31, of Manly, was arrested Saturday after authorities performed a warrant check at 234 East North St.

Reich was located in a detached garage and was advised not to run. Reich then took off running before being tackled to the ground where he continued to fight with law enforcement.

Reich is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) third or subsequent offense, interference with officials acts/bodily injury and felony eluding from a case in July.

Reich was charged in Cerro Gordo County in 2019 on felony charges of robbery and drug possession.

He's being held in the Worth County Jail on $29,600 bond.