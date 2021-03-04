Man wanted for child sex crimes in California is arrested in North Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – An accused California child molester was arrested Thursday in North Iowa.

Nhin Tat Ho, 85, was charged in April 2019 with molesting multiple child victims dating back to 1987. The U.S. Marshals Service says it worked with the San Gabriel Police Department in Los Angeles County, CA, to track Ho to a home in the 800 block of Central Avenue in Hampton. Members of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force say they saw Ho leaving a residence Thursday morning and took him into custody without incident.

Ho has been taken to the Linn County Correctional Center to await extradition back to California. He’s being held on $4.45 million bond.

The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force comprises officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Linn County Sheriff’s office, Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.