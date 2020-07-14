Man wanted in Steele County stabbing death facing 2nd-degree murder charge

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A person of interest in the stabbing death of Mohamed Mohamed over the weekend in Owatonna is in police custody and is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Minnesota DPS said Hassan Hassan was arrested without incident Monday night in Minneapolis.

He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday and was transferred to the Steele County Jail.

The Minnesota BCA said the stabbing happened at 600 Cherry St. NE in Owatonna.

Officers located an unconscious man who appeared to have been stabbed. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two knives were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.