Man out on bail for attempted murder wanted in connection to this week's Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man out on bail for an April attempted murder is wanted in connection to a Rochester shooting this week that left a man fighting for his life.
Police are looking for 26-year-old Iman Iman, wanted for attempted murder, in connection to the shooting that left a 24-year-old male in critical condition.
Iman is also facing an attempted murder charge in connection to an April drive-by shooting case.
Iman is wanted in relation to this case for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Police said a witness saw Iman with a pistol moments before the shooting in the third floor of Meadow Park Apartments, according to court documents.
People in the building described hearing 6-7 gunshots after “physical commotion” in a hallway.
The victim was “covered in blood” and appeared to have gunshot wounds to his upper chest, back of his head and below the knee.
Shell casings and three cell phones were scattered around the victim, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said surveillance video caught Iman running out of the apartment complex with a pistol in his hand.
Iman is currently charged with attempted first murder for a drive-by shooting that occurred April 24. The defendant posted $500,000 bond in that case.
